Vehicles stuck in a traffic jam in Tunduma, Mbeya.

Mbeya — Some users of the road from Mbeya-to Zambia, the DRC and South Africa have blamed the Tanzania National Roads Agency (Tanroads) for delaying the rehabilitation of a 1.5km stretch from Meta to Nzovwe.

Speaking to The Citizen on different occasions, motorists and other road users said road maintenance had taken too long after it was damaged. A driver, Mr Patrick Sanya, said the damaged part caused heavy traffic jams, especially during morning and evening hours to the extent of affecting economic activities.

"To make matters worse, Tanroads has even failed to create a diversion as vehicles travelling in and outside the country depended on this road. As you can see, we are wasting a lot of time, which could have been used on other things. So, how long are we still to wait for its completion?" he queried.

"We, commuter bus drivers, have been given targets to collect Sh80,000 per day and others needing up to Sh100,000 per day. Now imagine, which route will the driver use to meet the target?" he further queried. A resident of Iyunga in Mbeya City, Mr Shabani Hamis, said slow road rehabilitation had affected their economic activities, particularly civil servants and students, who were wasting time and walking for a long time due to heavy traffic jams.

"I am required to report to work at 06am, but I am always late and sometimes I become angry because some traffic police on duty take too long to allow vehicles to pass at a road junction," said Mr Hamis.

Responding to complaints, Tanroads regional manager Seleman Lawena admitted to have delayed working on damaged part of the road, saying the contractor was paid inadequately and for that reason he could not pressure him to work faster. However, he appealed for great perseverance they were expecting that by October, this year, rehabilitation of the damaged part of the road would have been completed.