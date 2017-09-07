Kenya: Bank Agents Boosted By Cash Transfer Programme

The Kenya government's decision to appoint bank agents as its paypoints for cash transfer programmes for the poor, the elderly and the disabled last year increased the number of their transactions by over 1,200 per cent.

According to the Central Bank of Kenya, the number of transactions on the National Safety Net Programme grew from 1,081 in 2015 to 14,492 in 2016 -- a 1,240 per cent increase.

The value of social benefit transactions increased from Ksh206,647 ($2,004) in 2015 to Ksh2,029,458 ($19,684) in 2016, representing a 882.1 per cent increase.

CBK said that payment of retirement and social benefits; transfer of funds; cash deposits and cash withdrawals through agents boosted the businesses by Ksh292 billion ($2.83 billion).

The transactions related to payment of retirement and social benefits, orphans and vulnerable children, older persons, and persons with severe disability.

Last year, the government, through the Inua Jamii programme, disbursed over Ksh14 billion ($135 million) to more than 500,000 beneficiaries.

The Kenyan cash transfer programme has been in place since it was launched by Unicef in 2004.

In the past 10 years, the government and other donors such as World Bank have joined as contributors.

In Rwanda, the government cash transfer programme has been a major factor in cutting poverty to 45 per cent as at 2011 compared with 57 per cent in 2006. The project supports 500,000 people annually.

In Tanzania, government's cash transfer is paid through bank accounts or mobile money. Poor families enrolled received a TSh29,000 ($13) each month as incentive to increase household consumption of food and education services.

In Uganda, the government transfers money for the social protection programme through mobile money accounts via MTN Mobile Money -- an instant e-money transfer service.