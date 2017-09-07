6 September 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Somalia: U.S. Airstrike Kills Three Al Shabaab Fighters in Somalia

By Risdel Kasasira

Kampala — American forces have conducted airstrikes against al shabaab in Somalia, killing three insurgents.

A statement issued by US. Africa command on Wednesday said the operation was carried out on Tuesday in Bay Region, about 75Kms west of the Somali capital Mogadishu.

"In coordination with the Federal Government of Somalia, the Department of Defense conducted a precision airstrike in central Somalia against al-Shabaab militants on Tues., Sept. 5 at approximately 9:50 a.m. local Somalia time, killing three terrorists," the statement reads.

The U.S. conducted the operation in support of African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) and Somali National Army (SNA) forces that were operating in the area.

Last month, the al shabaab insurgents ambushed and killed 12 Ugandan soldiers in Somalia last months. Uganda has over 6000 soldiers deployed to support the government of Somalia which faces threats from the insurgents.

"U.S. forces will continue to use all authorised and appropriate measures to protect Americans and to disable terrorist threats. This includes partnering with AMISOM and Somali National Security Forces (SNSF); targeting terrorists, their training camps and safe havens throughout Somalia, the region and around the world," the statement said

