7 September 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: BK, RwandAir, and Ameki Colour Are Top Exhibitors as 2017 Expo Closes

By Julius Bizimungu

The 20th edition of the Rwanda International Trade Fair concluded yesterday with award of best exhibitors.

Bank of Kigali (BK) emerged the best overall exhibitor, followed by RwandAir, and Ameki Colour, a paints manufacturer.

Several other private and public companies as well as entrepreneurs from different countries were also recorgnised.

At the closing ceremony, Vincent Munyeshyaka, the minister for trade and industry, pledged continued government support to the private sector.

Benjamin Gasamagera, the chairperson of the Private Sector Federation, said this year's trade fair gave priority to Rwandan made products so that local entrepreneurs can get exposure.

The Government is looking to reduce trade deficit by encouraging consumption of local products.

According to the organisers, this year's expo attracted between 12,000 and 15,000 people on weekdays and between 25,000 and 35,000 on weekends.

Up to 433 exhibitors from 19 countries showcased in the expo. They comprised 289 local companies and 144 from 18 foreign countries.

