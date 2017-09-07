Photo: The Independent

The accused and colleagues in court

Kampala — Six people, including jailed Sheikh Yahaya Mwanje, have been arraigned before Buganda Road Court on charges of murder and aiding terrorism.

This after the DPP Mike Chibita withdrew the earlier charge of murder against Sheikh Mwanje together with three others in connection to the murder of Major Mohammad Kiggundu and his body guard Sergeant Stephen Mukasa, to be in position to institute a fresh charge of terrorism against them, since they had already been committed and were starting trial Friday.

Sheikh Mwanje, Muhammad Buyondo, Abdul Wahaab Ssendegeya and Musa Ssekandi, have been jointly charged with five new suspects including a traditional healer Nyanzi Yusuf Siraj of Nansana Town Council.

However, two out of the new suspects have been produced before Chief Magistrate Jamson Karemani.

The now eight suspects are Sheikh Mwanje, Buyondo, Wahaab, Musa Ssekandi, Nyanzi Yusuf Siraj, Kalyango Jibril, Balyejusa Bruhan and Noordin Lutaaya, and are alleged to have rendered support to the Allied Democratic Force (ADF) a terrorist organization by way of recruiting and training man power, well knowing that the support rendered would be used in preparation or commission of acts of terrorism.

Prosecution led by Principal State Attorney John Baptist Asiimwe further accuses the new suspects, Nyanzi, Kalyango, Balyejusa and Lutaaya of belonging to the ADF, a terrorist organization.

They are alleged to have committed the terrorism offence between 2010 and 2017 in diverse districts within Uganda.

They are also alleged to have committed the murder of Major Kiggundu and his body guard on November 26, 2016 at Masanafu trading centre in Lubaga Division-Kampala District, as they were driving in an army vehicle to attend to a talk show on one of the local radio stations.

They have been remanded to Luzira Prison till September 13, 2017 for committal to the High Court.