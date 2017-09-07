Nigeria: Govt to Dredge River Benue, Construct Drainage in Makurdi

Makurdi — The Federal Government will undertake the dredging of River Benue and construct drainage in Makurdi and its environs to check a repeat of the flood that recently ravaged the state.

Vice President Yomi Osinbanjo stated this yesterday, when he led a government delegation to the internally-displaced persons, IDPs' camp and parts of Makurdi town for on-the-spot assessment of the flood-affected communities.

Professor Osinbanjo said: "President Muhammadu Buhari is concerned about the flood situation, not only in Benue but in other places as well. That is why I am here with my team to look around and find permanent solution it.

"Dredging of River Benue is important and as being requested by youths around, the construction of drainage will also be done.

"It all has to be a partnership between local, state and Federal governments because this has become a perennial problem and we must put all hands on deck to address it."

Earlier Governor Samuel Ortom lauded the Federal Government for its prompt response to the distress call of the people of the state.

The Vice President, who had in his entourage, Minister of Agriculture, Dr. Audu Ogbeh; Minister Power, Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola (SAN); Minister of State for Environment, Dr. Ibrahim Jubril, and Director-General of NEMA, Mr. Mustapha Maihaja, paid a courtesy call on the Tor Tiv, Professor James Ayatse.

Thereafter, they inspected the abandoned Idye Flood Control ecological project awarded during George Akume's administration, and the State Emergency Management Agency central store in Makurdi.