Kenyatta Starts Three-Day Campaign Tour of Five Counties

President Uhuru Kenyatta will Thursday start a three-day whirlwind campaign blitz in five counties as the October 17 two-man race between him and his main challenger Raila Odinga draws near.

In a statement, State House said that President Kenyatta will use the visits to thank Kenyan voters for voting in Jubilee leaders in the August 8 elections and upholding peace after a landmark Supreme Court judgment annulled his election following a petition by Mr Odinga.

"President Kenyatta will also use the visits to mobilise residents to turn out in large numbers and once again vote for him now that the date for the repeat presidential election has been set," the statement by State House read.

President Kenyatta, accompanied by his deputy William Ruto, will Thursday visit Chepareria, West Pokot, and Bungoma before driving to Eldoret.

JUBILEE MP

In Bungoma, the Jubilee leader will visit Kimilili where residents elected Didmus Wekesa Baraza as their MP on a Jubilee Party ticket.

President Kenyatta will Friday take his campaigns to Kericho and Nakuru counties where he will address rallies at the historic Kapkatet Stadium, and in Naivasha, respectively.

The President will wrap up the first round of his campaign blitz on Saturday, with a tour of Nairobi County.

Immediately after his election was nullified by the Supreme Court, President Kenyatta visited Burma market in Nairobi where he insisted he was the rightful winner.

On Sunday, Mr Odinga also went through the same route on his way to Masinde Muliro Grounds in Mathare where he termed the court ruling as a second chance for his supporters to vote for him in the State House race.