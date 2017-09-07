Kenya: Death Toll From Thika Highway Accident Rises to 11

Nairobi — The death toll from Wednesday's accident on the Thika Superhighway has risen to 11.

Nairobi Traffic Commandant Peter Ndung'u told Capital FM News that "four more victims succumbed to their injuries in hospitals that they were rushed to."

He revealed that at least 11 others remain in critical condition in hospital.

According to police and witnesses, the accident occurred after the driver of a lorry carrying construction materials lost control and hit a 40-seater minibus.

Police stated that the driver of the minibus tried to avoid impact with the lorry using the guardrails but was pushed towards the opposite route, towards Thika Town.

The minibus then collided with an oncoming 14-seater vehicle and another personal vehicle.

Witnesses who spoke to Capital FM News stated that the driver of the lorry lost control after the front right tyre burst.