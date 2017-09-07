7 September 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenyatta Back on the Campaign Trail

By Simon Ndonga

Nairobi — President Uhuru Kenyatta is on Thursday heading to West Pokot, Bungoma and Eldoret for campaigns ahead of the October 17 fresh presidential election.

In Bungoma, President Kenyatta will visit Kimilili constituency to specifically thank residents for supporting Jubilee Member of Parliament Didmus Wekesa Baraza.

Similar campaigns will be held in Kericho and Nakuru counties with rallies in Kapkatet and Naivasha towns respectively.

President Kenyatta will wrap up the first round of his campaign blitz on Saturday with a meet-the-people tour of Nairobi County where he will emphasise the message of peace.

