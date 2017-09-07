Nigeria: Buhari Returns to Abuja After Sallah Holidays in Daura

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday resumed official duties at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, after Sallah break at his country home Daura, Katsina State, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

While in Daura, the President on Friday performed the Eid prayers along with thousands of Muslims at the Daura Eid ground.

The President on Monday in Daura received associations of farmers, businessmen, youths, elders and politicians from Katsina State, where he assured them of his continuous commitment to serve the nation.

He attributed his recent convalescence to divine act of almighty God.

Gov. Aminu Masari of Katsina State also visited President Buhari in his home town Daura as part of the Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

During the visit, the President restated Federal Government's commitment to guarantee adequate protection of all citizens.

He said, "Every Nigerian has a right to live, work and thrive in any part of the country, irrespective of backgrounds."

The President on Tuesday received Nigerien President, Mahamadou Issoufou in Daura where he confirmed that Nigeria was out of recession. "Nigeria is finally out of economic recession," he said.

Buhari told newsmen after a closed door meeting with visiting Nigerien leader, Issoufou, that he was very happy to hear that the country was finally out of recession as announced by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Tuesday.

The NBS said that the nation's GDP grew by 0.55 per cent (year-on-year) in real terms in the quarter, indicating the exit of the economy from recession.

However, President Buhari said that the real impact of coming out of recession would be better felt when ordinary Nigerians experienced changes in their living conditions.

(NAN)