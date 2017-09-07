Tanzania: Sugar Factory to Be Built in Tarime

6 September 2017

Dodoma — The government has entered into a contract with Uganda-based Nile Agro Industry Company for the construction of a sugar factory and large sugarcane plantation project in Tarime District, Mara Region.

The envisaged project is expected to offer direct jobs to at least 5,000 people. A total of 2,000 farmers in Tarime district will also have direct contract through cultivation of sugarcane to provide raw materials for the factory.

The development has been revealed in Parliament today, Sept 6, by deputy minister for Agricultural, Livestock and Fisheries Development, Mr William Ole-Nasha.

He said so when responding to a question from Ms Catherine Ruge (Special Seats-Chadema).

In her question, Ms Ruge wanted to know how residents of Mara Valley will benefit from the planned investment.

"I believe this project will force eviction of some residents to pave the way for establishment of the sugarcane estates. What strategies have been put in place to ensure for their compensation and alternative areas?" she queried.

Responding, Mr Ole-Nasha said the government has so far developed crucial land usage plan in the areas in question, which among others, targeted to get 6,000 hectares to be used for the project.

He said residents who will be affected will be compensated.

