6 September 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Bakri Informed On Situation in South Darfur State

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The First Vice - President of the Republic and National Prime Minister, Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih, received Wednesday in his office at the Republican Palace the Wali (governor) of South Darfur State, Engineer dam Al-Fekki, in presence of the Federal Government Minister, Dr. Faisal Hassan Ibrahim, and discussed the general situation in South Darfur.

In a statement to SUNA, the Wali said that he informed the First Vice - President on the security situation and the cultivation season the state.

Engineer Al-Fekki indicated that his state is witnessing great stability and security, especially following the collection of weapons from the hands of citizens.

He said that the meeting has discussed the arrangement for a visit due to be paid by the President of the Republic to South Darfur State during September 21 - 22.

He disclosed that the President of the Republic will visit Shattaya and Geraida localities and Kalma displaced people camp, adding that he also informed the First Vice - President and National Prime Minister about implementation of development and services in the state.

Sudan

Prof. Omer Holds Press Conference

The Speaker of the National Assembly, Prof. Ibrahim Ahmed Omer has revealed the volume of cooperation achieved between… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.