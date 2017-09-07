Sudan: Kamal Hassan Ali - Arabic - Chinese Relations Are Strategic

Yinchuan — The Assistant of the Secretary General of the Arab League Organization, Dr. Kamal Hassan Ali , has asserted the strategic Arabic -Chinese relations, noting it has reached this strategic level since 2010.

In his address, Wednesday, to the opening sitting of the African Cooperation Forum, that the Arab-China Cooperation Forum has become a minaret of collective and commercial cooperation between a two oldest cultures and civilizations, pointing out that a large number of events were organized and achieved a huge amount of fruitful accomplishments during the 13 years of the establishment of the forum.

He added that the visit of the Chinese president to the Arabic area in January 2016 has formed a consolidating factor for this relation, and has opened wide horizon for between the two Arab- Chinese worlds, besides its opening to a new relation between China and the Arab world, indicating to the opening of the exhibition of China and the Arab countries which would play great role in enhancing the relations between them.

The Assistant of the Secretary General of the ALO, has underlined that the interest of China is welcomed in the Arab world because of the bases of respect and mutual benefits that relations were built on.

He pointed out to the historical relations before the establishment of the Arabic-Chinese Cooperation Forum, which is established for a clear, stable and developing cooperation relations in all fields to serve the interest of the two nations under the umbrella of the belt and road initiative, which the Arab world considers this global project a priority where it is location in the conjunction of the land and sea silk road.