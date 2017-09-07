Sudan: Dr. Sessi Expresses His Optimism Over Lifting of American Sanctions

Khartoum — The Leader of the National Liberation and Justice Party and former Chairman of Darfur Regional Authority, Dr. Tigani Sessi, has expressed his optimism over the lifting of the American sanctions being imposed on Sudan.

He said in a statement to SUNA that he made several visits to the United States and a number of European countries, the last of which was to Britain, demanding the lifting of sanctions.

Dr. Sessi indicated that he called on the officials to allow the leaders of major parties to make contacts and to hold dialogues with other countries to support the lifting of the American sanctions.

He disclosed that foreign circles, groups and organizations inside the United States are working continuously to keep the sanctions imposed on Sudan, adding that some personalities, US congressmen and some Sudanese dissidents and inciting against the sanction's lifting.

He said that the American sanctions have harmed the Sudanese citizens in Sudan and abroad.

Dr. Sessi has appreciated the efforts exerted by friendly countries, including Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, for the lifting of the American sanctions, stressing that the major role in this connection shall be carried out by the Sudanese themselves.

He added that the Sudanese diplomacy has done a very good work for the lifting of sanctions.