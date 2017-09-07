6 September 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: North Darfur Underlines Importance of Agriculture Sector and Animal Resources in the Subsistence of the Local Community

Fashir — The acting governor North Darfur State, Dr Mohamed Yahia Hamid, has underlined the role of the animal and agriculture sectors in the sustenance of the local community of his state, stressing in an address before workers at the ministry of Animal Resources, the need for more production and productivity in these sectors.

The acting Governor said over ninety percent of the state's population is engaged in either farming or animal raising activities which reflects the importance of the sector for the state.

He said it was imperative that the staffers of the ministry take all necessary measures for the development of the two sectors and for making use of the modern technology in animal and agriculture production

The official has stressed the need to collect illegal firearms from the hands of private citizens and to avert the firearms being impediment for the development of the two sectors in the region

The commissioner of Fashir locality, Al Tigani Abdalla Salih, said the locality has witnessed a noticeable stability in the past few weeks thanks to the efforts exerted to collect firearms from the hands of the individuals.

He said the direct result was the dwindling of report of breaches of law in the state. He said this was a direct result of firearms collection which the state started earlier.

