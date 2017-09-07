6 September 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: UK-Based SCP Member Held in Sudan

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — A UK-based member of the opposition Sudanese Congress Party (SCP) was detained for the second time by Sudan's National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS) in Khartoum yesterday. The Party leadership condemns the arrest as "clear targeting of the SCP".

The Deputy President of the SCP, Khaled Omar, told Radio Dabanga that the NISS summoned Nabil El Nuweiri yesterday morning. El Nuweiri is a member of the SCP who is based in the United Kingdom and Ireland, and is visiting Sudan on short leave.

Omar said that there has been no contact with El Nuweiri since he reported to the NISS offices.

On August 29, El Nuweiri was arrested at Khartoum North Criminal Court while attending the ruling session in the controversial case of the University of Khartoum student Asim Omar, who was found guilty of the murder of a policeman during student protests in May 2017 .

On that occasion, El Nuweiri was released after several hours of detention.

'SCP targeted'

Omar asserts that the arrests are a clear targeting of the SCP, pointing to the arrest of a number of party leaders and affiliates during the last period.

Most recently, the former SCP head, Ibrahim El Sheikh, together with the party's political secretary, Abubakar Yousif, El Sheikh was held by NISS agents at a checkpoint in Jebel Awlia, south of Khartoum on 19 July, after a visit to a large group of Darfuri students who were barred from entering the Sudanese capital after they had collectively resigned from the Bakht El Rida University.

El Sheikh and Yousif were released on August 12 after having been detained without charges for almost four weeks.

Sudan

Prof. Omer Holds Press Conference

The Speaker of the National Assembly, Prof. Ibrahim Ahmed Omer has revealed the volume of cooperation achieved between… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.