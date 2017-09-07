6 September 2017

Sudan: Displaced Woman Raped En Route to Central Darfur Capital

Zalingei — A 25-year-old woman was brutally raped on the way in Zalingei locality in Central Darfur on Saturday.

The woman, who cannot be named to protect her privacy, was intercepted by three armed men near the Aribo valley as she made her way from camp Hamidiya to the state capital.

El Shafie Abdallah, the Coordinator of displaced persons camps in Central Darfur told Radio Dabanga that the crime was reported to the Zalingei police.

Abdallah said that a docket containing two charges of rape and one of serious damage was filed as case number 1771 by Detective Suleiman Shawgar.

No suspects have been identified or arrested thus far.

