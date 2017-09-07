7 September 2017

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Army Dismisses Latest Boko Haram Video Clip As Mere Propaganda

By Segun Olaniyi

Abuja — The Nigerian Army has dismissed the latest video clip released by the Boko Haram terrorists, saying it is mere propaganda and sign of defeat. It said troops had killed two of the sect's key commanders on Sallah day.

A statement signed by Director of Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Sani Usman in Abuja yesterday, said the video clip was aimed at instilling unnecessary fears in law-abiding citizen.

Usman, who stated that relevant department was still analysing the video clip, said that it was sheer desperation and clear sign of fear as troops keep closing up on the terrorists.

The statement read: "The Nigerian Army has noted that in their desperation, the remnants of the Boko Haram terrorists have released yet another video clip yesterday in which they made all manner of spurious assertions, denying the surrender of some of the terrorists and the killing of five key commanders, among other lies, all aimed at instilling unnecessary fears in law abiding people.

"Moreover, two other deputies of the purported Boko Haram terrorists group leader, Afdu Kawuri and Abubakar Banishek, were killed in a successful military operation at Alafa on Sallah day, Friday, September 1, 2017.

"This is in addition to Ba'Abba Ibrahim and two other Boko Haram commanders that died after sustaining injuries during their last ambush at Magumeri Local Council of Borno State.

"We wish to challenge the so-called terrorist leader to produce the five key commanders earlier killed or the video of those Ameers he claimed not dead and are still with him.

"It is also instructive to note that Shekau is scared and rattled by the 40-day ultimatum issued by the Chief of Army Staff to the Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole and hiding from one hole to another, like the bush rat that he really is."

