Eritrea: Seminar On Strengthening Organizational Capacity

Mendefera - — A week long seminar focusing on organization al capacity and strengthening participation on the ongoing national development programs was organized for civil servants in the Southern region. The seminar included ideology and political sciences, psychological warfare, as well as the significance and role of organization in effectively implementing set out programs.

Stating that nationals in the civil service are expected to play leading role in implementing set out programs, Administrator of the South region, Mr. Efrem Gebrekiristos, expressed his firm believe that the seminar will play due role in equipping them with the necessary skill and thereby reinforce participation in national development drives.

Head of the PFDJ Political Affairs in the South region, Mr. Tesfai Berhane, on his part, said that the seminar was organized with a view to expand the knowledge and develop the awareness of the participants, and urged the participants to play their due role with the knowledge they have acquired.

The seminar was attended by 241 civil servants from the 12 sub-zones of the Southern region.