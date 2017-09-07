Eritrea: Number of Voluntary Blood Donors Increasing

Mendefera — The Chairman of the Voluntary Blood Donors Association in the Southern region, reported that the number of voluntary blood donors in the region is increasing.

At a meeting held in Dubaruwa on 30 and 31 August, Mr. Abraham Yohannes pointed out that owing to the commendable awareness raising campaigns and organization, encouraging out come is being registered and that the participation of the public and private institutions witnessed in Mendefera town attests to that end.

Indicating that in the past eight months 739 individuals from Mendefera, Dubaruwa and Dekemhare voluntarily donated blood, Mr. Abraham said that effort is being exerted to expand the association in all the sub-zones of the region.

The head of Ministry of Health in the region, Mr. Yemane Haile underlined that voluntary blood donation is one of the basic demands of the Ministry for saving lives and called on every citizen to take the initiative.

The Mendefera Voluntary Blood Donors Association was established in 2014.