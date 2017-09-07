6 September 2017

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Number of Voluntary Blood Donors Increasing

Tagged:

Related Topics

Mendefera — The Chairman of the Voluntary Blood Donors Association in the Southern region, reported that the number of voluntary blood donors in the region is increasing.

At a meeting held in Dubaruwa on 30 and 31 August, Mr. Abraham Yohannes pointed out that owing to the commendable awareness raising campaigns and organization, encouraging out come is being registered and that the participation of the public and private institutions witnessed in Mendefera town attests to that end.

Indicating that in the past eight months 739 individuals from Mendefera, Dubaruwa and Dekemhare voluntarily donated blood, Mr. Abraham said that effort is being exerted to expand the association in all the sub-zones of the region.

The head of Ministry of Health in the region, Mr. Yemane Haile underlined that voluntary blood donation is one of the basic demands of the Ministry for saving lives and called on every citizen to take the initiative.

The Mendefera Voluntary Blood Donors Association was established in 2014.

Eritrea

Senior Delegation Holds Talks With Chad President

Senior Eritrean delegation comprising Mr. Osman Saleh, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Mr. Yemane Gebreab, head of PFDJ… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.