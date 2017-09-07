6 September 2017

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Teaching and Learning Process Assessment Meeting

Keren — An assessment meeting on teaching and learning process from 2011 to 2017 was held on 27 and 28 August in Halhal sub-zone, Anseba region.

At the meeting that was organized by the Ministry of Education branch in the Anseba region and the sub-zone, about 200 heads of educational institutions, national organizations, administrations as well as village elders and religious leaders took part.

The participants discussed on a range of topics including female students participation in junior and high schools, school dropouts, quality of education as well as progress of adult education

The head of the Education Ministry branch in the region, Mr. Mohammed-Omar Abdella called for integrated effort on the part of parents and teachers to augment the student's school enrollment and that of female students in particular.

Mr. Mahmud Ibrahim, administrator of the Halhal sub-zone, on his part expressed readiness to back up the effort being exerted to develop the teaching and learning process and called on all concerned institutions to increase participation.

In Halhale sub-zone there are over 6,200 students ranging from pre-school to high school.

