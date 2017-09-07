Chad: Senior Delegation Holds Talks With Chad President

Asmara — Senior Eritrean delegation comprising Mr. Osman Saleh, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Mr. Yemane Gebreab, head of PFDJ Political Affairs, met and held talks with President Idris Deby of Chad. The senior delegation delivered a letter from President Isaias Afwerki to President Idris Deby focusing on regional, continental and international developments, particularly the need to reform the African Union.
President Idris Deby welcomed President Isaias's initiative and stressed the importance of fostering regular consultations and boosting bilateral relations between the two countries.