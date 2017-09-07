6 September 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Governments Urged to Invest in Science, Innovation, Technology

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Hellen Nachilongo

Dar es Salaam — African governments have been advised to increase investment in science, technology and innovation (STI) to improve productivity and create jobs to its people.

Africa Union initiative - New Partnership for Africa Development Agency (Nepad) head of research and statistics cluster, Dr Tichaona Mangwende, said this in Dar es Salaam on Wednesday Sept 6, at a joint Regional Science Granting Council (RSGC) meeting.

The RSGC brought participants from Central, West and East Africa to exchange knowledge and share experience on STI.

According to him, investing in STI was very important because it helps in generating wealthy and employment.

"For any country to produce more there must be labour, capital and land, but, sometimes you can have all the three but still fail to produce or less produce less," he said.

In view of this, he explained the only way to achieve productivity was to improve STI. This would also help the countries to attain middle income status.

Mr Mwangwende said STI was not a new thing, it started existing long time ago but unfortunately most African countries fail to embrace and utilize the innovation accordingly.

Tanzania

Roads Agency Blamed for Delayed Road Repairs

Some users of the road from Mbeya-to Zambia, the DRC and South Africa have blamed the Tanzania National Roads Agency… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.