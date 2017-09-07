Tanzania: Governments Urged to Invest in Science, Innovation, Technology

Dar es Salaam — African governments have been advised to increase investment in science, technology and innovation (STI) to improve productivity and create jobs to its people.

Africa Union initiative - New Partnership for Africa Development Agency (Nepad) head of research and statistics cluster, Dr Tichaona Mangwende, said this in Dar es Salaam on Wednesday Sept 6, at a joint Regional Science Granting Council (RSGC) meeting.

The RSGC brought participants from Central, West and East Africa to exchange knowledge and share experience on STI.

According to him, investing in STI was very important because it helps in generating wealthy and employment.

"For any country to produce more there must be labour, capital and land, but, sometimes you can have all the three but still fail to produce or less produce less," he said.

In view of this, he explained the only way to achieve productivity was to improve STI. This would also help the countries to attain middle income status.

Mr Mwangwende said STI was not a new thing, it started existing long time ago but unfortunately most African countries fail to embrace and utilize the innovation accordingly.