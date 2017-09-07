Kenya: Tuju Rejects Chebukati's Oct 17 Poll Managers

Nairobi — The Jubilee Party has rejected the team named by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to manage the fresh presidential election slated for October 17.

In a letter addressed to the Commission on Wednesday, the party's Secretary General Raphael Tuju said some officials in the team appointed by IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati are known to be partisan.

Tuju singled out the head of the special team named to oversee the election - Deputy CEO in charge of Support Services, Marjan Hussein Marjan, who has been named Project Coordinator - as one such individual.

In his letter, Tuju argues that Marjan and his team cannot be trusted to deliver a credible election.

Also named in Tuju's list includes Salome Oyugi (Manager - Political Parties and Campaign Financing), Decimah Mmayi (Director Research and Development) and Joyce Ekuam (Voter Education Manager).

Others are Chrispie Owiye, Joseph Ayatta, Tabitha Mutemi, Limus Onyango and Caroline Manyange.

However, apart from Marjan all the other eight officials named are not on the official list released by Chebukati on Tuesday.

The six-member project team constituted by the Commission includes Sidney Namulungu who will head operations, Nancy Kariuki (logistics), Bernard Moseti (training), Albert Gogo (ICT) and Silas Rotich who will man the National Tallying Centre.

"The appointments takes immediate effect and will last for a period of three months," Chebukati said in a press statement on Tuesday, while assuring the electorate that the Commission was committed to conducting the election "in accordance with the Constitution, the relevant laws and that it reflects the sovereign will of the Kenyan people".

Chebukati also made it clear that he will directly supervise the technology component of the presidential election which has been assigned to a staffer identified as Albert Gogo.

National Super Alliance leaders, who have disputed the October 17 date, proposing instead October 24 or 31, are yet to comment on the six-member team constituted by Chebukati.

The commission also gazetted September 6 as the commencement date for campaigns for the fresh poll, the same expected to end on October 15.