Kenya: Police to Hold Girl Behind Moi Girls Arson for Seven Days

Nairobi — A student suspected of starting a fire that led to the death of nine of her colleagues at the Moi Girls School in Nairobi will be held for another seven days as police continue to consolidate evidence.

The orders were issued on Wednesday by Senior Principal Magistrate Theresa Nyangena following a request by Senior Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions, Alloys Kemo, who had asked for 10 days to allow further investigations.

"I appreciate that this is a matter of grave public concern and therefore requires further investigations by the police. I also note that victims involved are several hence the need to compile further evidence," Nyagena directed during the suspect's first appearance at the Milimani Juvenile Court.

"I further note the person involved is a minor hence the need for expeditious investigations and trial; and that the police have the capacity to bring to book those involved in this and therefore doing the best I can, I allow seven days in custody upon which an application for bail can be considered," her directions further read.

According to an affidavit filed by the Milimani DCIO Phylis Kanina, the minor who has been codenamed T.W.G in court papers was arrested on Tuesday, at her parent's home in the city.

Kanina told the court that the student was found in possession of a Tecno phone whose SIM card was registered under her mother's name.

A laptop was also recovered from the home which is currently undergoing forensic examination.

Family lawyer Stanley Kang'ahi told Capital News that minor will continue to cooperate with authorities if released on bail.

"The general purpose of this is to be able to be given time to hold the suspect beyond the required time within which she is to be charged. I think the prosecution will be able to make up their mind on the charges they will level against her if evidence doesn't sustainably show so then there will be no charges against her," he said.

"The cooperation of the suspect is really what matters at the moment. I don't think the prosecution will coerce the suspect in their interrogation," the family lawyer noted.

DNA tests on the nine deceased students were conducted on Tuesday at the Chiromo Mortuary and parents of the victims are expected to be notified once the bodies are positively identified.

The court also issued a directive restraining the press from disclosing the identity of the suspect.