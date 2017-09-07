Kenya: 6 More Gubernatorial Poll Wins Challenged in Court

Nairobi — Seven more petitions challenging gubernatorial elections in six counties have been filed, bringing the number of top county seats being contested to 14.

In addition to Embu, Garissa, Tana River, Kirinyaga, Mandera, Machakos and Taita Taveta gubernatorial petitions which were filed by Tuesday, two petitions were lodged against the Kisii gubernatorial election and one each against Turkana, Kilifi, Samburu, Nyamira and, Lamu governor polls in High Courts spread across the country on Wednesday.

In Embu, former Senator Lenny Kivuti (Maendeleo Chap Chap) is seeking an annulment of Jubilee Party's Martin Wambora win after an unsuccessful attempt to block his gazettement by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

Former Garissa County boss Nathif Jama (Wiper Democratic Movement) is contesting the election of Ali Korane (Jubilee) citing what he has described as a "sham election marred with irregularities".

In Tana River, the election of Orange Democratic Movement's Dhadho Godana is being contested by Jubilee's Hussein Dado who lost the seat by a slim margin.

Kirinyaga's Anne Waiguru (Jubilee) is facing a legal challenge from NARC Kenya's Martha Karua who while filing her petition at the Kerugoya High Court on Tuesday insisted that she had disputed the counting and tallying of the gubernatorial votes from the word go, saying there is need for a recount.

In Mandera County, Governor Ali Roba (Jubilee) is facing a challenge from his bitter rival Hassan Noor of the Economic Freedom Fighters party.

Machakos Wiper gubernatorial candidate Wavinya Ndeti made good her threat Tuesday evening when she also challenging Governor Alfred Mutua's re-election, citing electoral irregularities from which she argues the Maendeleo Chap Chap leader benefited, winning a second term.

Former journalist Granton Samboja (Wiper) who beat former Vice Chairperson of the Council of Governors John Mruttu (Independent) and former National Assembly Minority Whip Thomas Mwadeghu (ODM) is also facing a petition filed by a voter identified as Armstrong Kiwoi.

Governor James Ongwae (ODM) of Kisii faces two court battles; one by Jubilee's Joel Osando and the other by Francis Omao.

Former Senator John Munyes (Jubilee) has also mounted his challenge to Governor Josphat Nanok's (ODM) re-election arguing the election was marred by irregularities.

Firebrand politician Gideon Mung'aro (Jubilee) who served as the Kilifi North MP is also contesting the re-election of Amason Kingi as Kilifi Governor.

In Nyamira County, Walter Nyambati (Jubilee) is contending that Governor John Nyangarama benefited from election irregularities that marred the August 8 vote.

Former Lamu Governor Issa Timamy (Amani National Congress) has also challenged the election of Fahim Twaha (Jubilee) as governor, citing election malpractices.

Samburu's Moses Lenolkulal (Jubilee) will also have to mount a defense at the Nanyuki High Court to retain his second term.

The number of National Assembly seats being challenged has also risen from 13 to 36; three being Woman Representative seats.

They include Garissa Township where Aden Duale's re-election has been challenged by former Deputy National Assembly Speaker Farah Maalim.

Former Embakasi South MP Irshad Sumra has also filed a petition seeking the nullification of Musili Mawathe's win, as well as Abdirahman Hussein who is contesting the election of Omar Mohamed Maalim as Mandera East MP.

Other parliamentary seats being contested are Kabuchai, Teso North, Teso South, Wajir West, Lamu West, Magarini, Gatundu North, Embakasi, Imenti North, Ugenya, Kimilili, Webuye West, Budalang'i, Nandi Hills, Wajir East, Tarbaj, Bomachoge Borabu, Bomachoge Chache, South Mugirango, Turkana West, Ikolomani, Shinyalu, Suna West, Mandera North, Ruaraka, Sumra and Nakuru West.

Woman Representative elections for Wajir, Kisii and Turkana counties are also being challenged.

In addition to Kirinyaga and Wajir senatorial election petition filed on Tuesday, three more were filed on Wednesday for Garissa, Kisii and Mandera.

Some 62 aspiring Members of County Assembly are also challenging the election of their competitors in Magistrates' Courts.

In total, there are 54 cases filed in High Court and 62 in Magistrates' Courts.

The 28 days within which petitions are to be filed following declaration of election results lapse Wednesday.