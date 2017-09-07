Dodoma — Tanzania in collaboration with the Democratic Republic of Congo (DR Congo), Burundi and Zambia are in talks with the World Bank (WB) to secure financial support that will help save the Lake Tanganyika.

The Lake Tanganyika, which is the second deepest in the world, has had its depth decreasing lately due to fluctuations of the River Lukuga in the DRC.

The decline in the depth of water has adversely affected activities in Kigoma in Tanzania, and Kalemie, Uvira and Moba in the DR Congo.

Minister for State in President's office (union and environment) Mr January Makamba yesterday told the Parliament that the talks with the WB was at a "fruitful stage".

He was responding to question asked by Mr Ally Keissy (Nkasi North-CCM) who wanted to know steps taken by the government in cooperation with Burundi, Zambia and DR Congo to overcome the problem.

Mr Keissy also wanted to know plans by the government on environmental conservation along the Lake Tanganyika. In his responses, minister Makamba said on March 2014 heads of states from Tanzania and DRC directed their sectorial ministers to convene in order to strategise over the project to reconstruct the collapsed part of River Lukuga.

He added that, between April and August 2014 the ministers in question gathered in Dodoma and Kalemia (DRC) respectively.

"After the two meetings, Tanzania and DRC signed a Memorandum of Understanding of Understanding (MoU), on May 7, 2015 whereby it was raised that at least $65million are needed for implementing the project," he detailed.

He added that in searching for the needed amount, between 7 and 9 March 2016, there was a special meeting that attracted diverse development partners held in Kinshasa (DRC,) included representative from World Bank.

"However, prior to the implementation of the agreement, it had to be addressed first and foremost to implement the basis for implementation, in which each country was required to appoint experts who would establish joint committees to deal with the Lukuga River Lane construction project as well as resource management issues," he added

River Lukuga gives water from the Lake Tanganyika to the Congo River that is going to pour out the Atlantic Ocean.