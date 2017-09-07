Tanzania: Rungwe Out On Bail

Dar es Salaam — The Dar es Salaam Special Police Zone has today Sept 6, released on bail national chairman of the Chama cha Ukombozi wa Umma (Chauma), Mr Hashim Rungwe.

Mr Rungwe, who was presidential aspirant in the 2015 and 2010 General election, was arrested last Saturday Sept 2, for alleged forgery and since then he had been under interrogation at the Central Police Station.

The Dar es Salaam Special Police Zone commander, Mr Lazaro Mambosasa, told reporters today that the politician and advocate of High Court was released after spending several days under custody.

"We have been assured that the veteran advocate can't escape and has been allowed to go home. He has been bailed by trusted individuals with directives that he should be available whenever needed," he said.