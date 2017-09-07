6 September 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Rungwe Out On Bail

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Khalifa Said Ksaid@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam — The Dar es Salaam Special Police Zone has today Sept 6, released on bail national chairman of the Chama cha Ukombozi wa Umma (Chauma), Mr Hashim Rungwe.

Mr Rungwe, who was presidential aspirant in the 2015 and 2010 General election, was arrested last Saturday Sept 2, for alleged forgery and since then he had been under interrogation at the Central Police Station.

The Dar es Salaam Special Police Zone commander, Mr Lazaro Mambosasa, told reporters today that the politician and advocate of High Court was released after spending several days under custody.

"We have been assured that the veteran advocate can't escape and has been allowed to go home. He has been bailed by trusted individuals with directives that he should be available whenever needed," he said.

Tanzania

Roads Agency Blamed for Delayed Road Repairs

Some users of the road from Mbeya-to Zambia, the DRC and South Africa have blamed the Tanzania National Roads Agency… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.