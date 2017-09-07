Tanzania: Ndugai Blamed for Swearing in CUF Legislators

Dar es Salaam — A day after the parliament sworn in seven Special Seats MPs from the Civic United Front (CUF), a faction, which is led by secretary general Seif Shariff Hamad, has come forward condemning the National Assembly Speaker, Job Ndugai for okaying the action.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, faction's acting Deputy Director of Information and Public Communications Mbarara Maharagande said Mr Ndugai erred because appointment of the special seat MPs was contrary to the party's constitution and the country's legal frameworks.

"Mr Ndugai has lost qualities of being the National Assembly speaker, who is entrusted with the obligations to promote rule of law and democracy in the country. He needs to assess himself whether he deserves to continue serving the people in his position," he said.

Faction's lawyer Mr Hashim Mziray said CUF constitution demanded that members unsatisfied with Supreme Governing Council decisions challenge such decisions at party's general meeting.

"MPs claimed to have their membership stripped off challenged Prof Lipumba's decisions before the general meeting. Also, they filed petition at the High Court. The Parliament was supposed to wait decision from the two institutions," he said.

Those sworn in on Tuesday are; Rukia Ahmed Kassim, Shamsia Aziz Mtamba, Kiza Hussein Mayeye, Zainab Mndolwa Amir, Sonia Jumaa Magogo, Alfredina Apolinary Kahigi and Nuru Awadh Bafadhili. Ms Hindu Hamis Mwenda died few days ago.

They replace Savelina Silvanus Mwijage, Saumu Heri Sakala, Salma Mohamed Mohamed, Riziki Shahari Mngwali, Raisa Abdallah Mussa, Miza Bakari Haji, Khadija Al-Qassmy and Halima Mohamed who were stripped of their membership due to alleged poor conduct.

Upon his return from Nigeria, Qatar and Iran, Mr Ndugai promised to swear in the MPs saying the office of Registrar of Political Parties told him that Ms Magdalena Sakaya replaced Mr Hamad who ceased to serve as party secretary general.

"Therefore, nothing from Mr Hamad is considered unless the office of the registrar of political parties provide another information," he said.

CCM National Executive Council (NEC) Secretary of Political Affairs and International Relations, Mr Ngemela Lubinga told The Citizen in an exclusive interview that CUF is in trouble because of premature politics.

"There is no logic involving CCM in the CUF dispute. How can educated people like Prof Lipumba and Mr Hamad be used to sabotage their party" he questioned.