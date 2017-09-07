Cameroon: Resumption of Classes in Douala - 36 Schools Receive Minimum Packages

Violent unrest broke out in northwestern Cameroon after gendarmes shot dead a teenage boy on Monday. The unrest points… Read more »

Medical kit, pens, text books and registers are some basic tools constituting the minimum package handed each year by city councils to various public primary schools of their locality. Apart from the traditional didactic materials, Douala II Council went a step further during the 8th edition by offering hygiene tools like buckets, brooms and disinfectants. During the distribution ceremony which took place at the Douala II Town Hall on August 31, the Mayor of the locality Denis Fampou explained that her objective for adding the tools is to further help schools of her locality in the task of educating pupils. She seized the opportunity to enumerate some of the activities the council carried out including vaccination campaigns for kids from 0 to 5, offered paid internship to some 750 youths and rehabilitation of schools of the locality amongst others. Representatives of the 36 recipient Public Primary Schools appreciated the package and promised to make good use of it. Speaking at the ceremony, Divisional Officer of Douala II, Didier Bidja, exhorted all school stakeholders to work in a patriotic way for a smooth school year kickoff and to keep particular thoughts for the situation in the North West and South West Regions.

