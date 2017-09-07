Sudan: Al-Basher Receives Congratulations On Eid Al-Adha

Khartoum — President of the Republic, Field Marshal, Omer Al-Basher received congratulatory cables on the occasion of Eid Al-Adha from Kings and Heads of State including the Custodian of the Two Holly Mosques, King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz, Amir of Kuwait, Sabah Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, President of Egypt, Abdul Fatah Al-Sissi, President of Yemen, Abdu Mansour Hadi, Crown Prince , Prime Minister and Defense Minister, Mohammed Bin Salman Bin Abdul Aziz.
President Al-Basher has also, received congratulatory cables from the Director of the Arab Labor Organization and the Chairman of the Arab Chambers Union.