Sudan: Al-Basher Receives Congratulations On Eid Al-Adha

The Speaker of the National Assembly, Prof. Ibrahim Ahmed Omer has revealed the volume of cooperation achieved between… Read more »

President Al-Basher has also, received congratulatory cables from the Director of the Arab Labor Organization and the Chairman of the Arab Chambers Union.

Khartoum — President of the Republic, Field Marshal, Omer Al-Basher received congratulatory cables on the occasion of Eid Al-Adha from Kings and Heads of State including the Custodian of the Two Holly Mosques, King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz, Amir of Kuwait, Sabah Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, President of Egypt, Abdul Fatah Al-Sissi, President of Yemen, Abdu Mansour Hadi, Crown Prince , Prime Minister and Defense Minister, Mohammed Bin Salman Bin Abdul Aziz.

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.