Sudan: Interior Minister Informed On Overall Security, Criminal Situations in Gadarif State

Khartoum — The Interior Minister, General, Police, Dr. Hamid Mannan Mohamed, has been informed on the overall security and criminal situations in al-Gadarif state, this came during his meeting with the Wali (governor) of the state, in the presence of General, Police Hashim Husein Abdul-Majeed.

The Wali (governor), stressed in a press statement the stability and calmness of the security situations and the decrease in crime because of the efforts of the state's police and the other security forces.

He pointed to his discussion during the meeting a number of important issues regarding the security of the boarders with Ethiopia by the enhancement of the security forces and the establishment of check and control points for the boarders monitoring in order to combat smuggling, human trafficking, and drugs combating drugs and all cross-border crimes, as well as working on development projects on the boarders strip through which mutual benefits and common interests will be shared with the State of Ethiopia.

He noted to his reviewing of the state's efforts for the prevention of rains effects, the lives security and the citizens properties, especially in the southern localities and around the rivers of Al-Rahd and Atbara, adding that the Minister of Interior has given directives for providing the necessary and immediate support, and to provide work aids.

The Wali (governor) has praised the efforts of the Ministry of the Interior, and the police command for their continued support for all the state's programs and projects in order to enable it to carry out its duties in maintaining security and stability.