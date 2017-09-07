Libya: VP Chairs Meeting of Sudan Delegation Participating in AU High Level - Mechanism On Libya

Khartoum — vice-President of the Republic, Hassabo Mohammed Abdul Rahman chaired, Wednesday, at the Presidential Palace, the preparatory meeting of Sudan delegation participating in the meeting of the African Union High level-Mechanism on the Situations in Libya scheduled to be held in Brazzaville in Sept. 9.

THE state Minister for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador, Atta Almanan Bakheit said the meeting reviewed Sudan proposals to Brazzaville meetings which will focus on the situations in Libya. He outlined that Sudan has been playing a big role to maintain peace and stability in Libya, referring to the recent visit to Sudan by Faiz Al-Saraj and the consultations he carried out in Sudan and the contacts and coordination between Sudan the different neighboring countries as well as the concerned regional and international circles.

He revealed that the Libyan Issue is connected to other major issues including the human trafficking, cross borders-crimes and the terrorism, pointing out to the importance of bringing together the Libyan parties, the AU and the African Group to contribute to realization of peace and security, in Libya, during the coming period.