6 September 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Libya: VP Chairs Meeting of Sudan Delegation Participating in AU High Level - Mechanism On Libya

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — vice-President of the Republic, Hassabo Mohammed Abdul Rahman chaired, Wednesday, at the Presidential Palace, the preparatory meeting of Sudan delegation participating in the meeting of the African Union High level-Mechanism on the Situations in Libya scheduled to be held in Brazzaville in Sept. 9.

THE state Minister for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador, Atta Almanan Bakheit said the meeting reviewed Sudan proposals to Brazzaville meetings which will focus on the situations in Libya. He outlined that Sudan has been playing a big role to maintain peace and stability in Libya, referring to the recent visit to Sudan by Faiz Al-Saraj and the consultations he carried out in Sudan and the contacts and coordination between Sudan the different neighboring countries as well as the concerned regional and international circles.

He revealed that the Libyan Issue is connected to other major issues including the human trafficking, cross borders-crimes and the terrorism, pointing out to the importance of bringing together the Libyan parties, the AU and the African Group to contribute to realization of peace and security, in Libya, during the coming period.

Libya

French Foreign Minister Is Latest Western Politician to Visit Tripoli

A string of Western politicians have visited Libya in recent weeks, the latest being French Foreign Minister Jean Yves… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.