Tanzania: Angel of Death Haunts Arusha Family, School

Photo: IRIN

Pit latrine (on the right).

Arusha — LADY luck failed to smile for the second time on Mr and Mrs David Ernest Njau of Arusha, who were left to count their losses.

Having heaved a sigh of relief in May, this year, when their eldest daughter Jenifer missed death by a whisker during a horrific accident; they were this week plunged into mourning after their youngest girl, Maureen, became one of the two children fished out of a well, after being slashed into pieces.

A somber mood gripped the family as screams and tears hogged the home throughout Tuesday night, the 5th of September, as they held vigil in respect to the late Maureen David Njau (6) and Iqram Salim (4) both residents of Olasiti Ward and who were discovered dead and dumped into an unused water well.

Maureen and Iqram were among four children who were abducted two weeks ago, by kidnappers who held them ransom, demanding 4 million/- from each of their respective parents.

Whoever killed the youngsters had a macabre mind; Maureen's body was sliced into small pieces that were tied in polythene bags and suspended into water well located behind an unfinished house.

Pieces of her anatomy were already decomposing when the Fire Brigade team fished them out of the pit. The girl's head for instance, remained just a skull with some tissue hanging loosely from it.

The scenario sent her mother as well as four other women into a spell of unconsciousness due to shock. Maureen together with her sister Jennifer, are both pupils at the ill-fated Lucky Vincent Primary School.

Jennifer was part of the students who were on the trip which ended with a fatal crash which killed 35 in May, but fortunately she happened to be in a different bus. Iqram's body was intact, in fact the little boy was found floating.

A separate pit had to be dug adjacent to the well in order to drain it so that the bodies could be easily retrieved.

The suspect behind the killings and prior kidnapping is one Samson Petro who together with his brother, a policeman serving under the Field Force Unity (FFU) in Arusha, Mr Masorogo Msibha, are being held in connection with the incident.

According to the Regional Police Commander, Mr Charles Mkumbo, the 18-year-old Petro is actually the one who showed the police where the two dead children had been thrown.

"We are still questioning this Petro," said the RPC, adding that the suspect has also admitted to kidnapping two other children of Arusha, who were however found, before Samson escaped to Geita.

The cop, Msibha, together with his younger brother Mr Samson Petro who was nabbed in Geita, last weekend, are so far, the two main suspects behind the heart wrenching racket which ended with two children brutally murdered.

"It was until we saw in the television the suspect behind child kidnapping being arrested in Geita, that we identified him to be Samson Petro, the young man who was a brother to the police officer Mr Masogoro Msibha renting a room here," said the landlady, Ms Linah Libenti. Ms Linah Libenti owns the house at Uzunguni section of Olkerian Street in the Olasiti Ward of Arusha City, near Lucky Vincent Primary School and she lives there together with two tenants, including the cop, Mr Masogoro and another lady.

"The FFU police officer has been staying here since 2014, however his brother Samson, arrived in Arusha about two months ago, and seemed to be a reclusive young man who was always glued to his smartphone chatting or maybe surfing the web," said the landlady.

Two weeks ago, the lady was awakened at night with banging and crashing noise from the room used by the two brothers.

The following morning, she discovered gypsum debris in the backyard. Suspecting vandalism, the landlady summoned the local ten-cell leader, Mr Daniel Kichao who went to inspect the room and together they discovered a huge hole in the ceiling.