6 September 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Red Sea State Starts Early Preparations for 11th Festival of Tourism and Shopping

Port-Sudan — The preparations for the 11 th festival of the Red Sea state for Tourism and Shopping has started, Wednesday, due to be organized during the period 23 November to 11 of next January.

The Wali (governor) of the Red Sea state, Ali Ahmed Hamid has issued a number of state's decisions for the formation of the higher committee for coordination of the festival to headed by the Wali (governor), the state's ministers of planning and tourism as deputies for planning out the general policies, the follow up and supervision of the sup-assistant committees.

In the context of the early preparations for the festivals the decisions have included some assistant committee for the reception, hospitability, the organization of the opening event, the conclusions ceremony and the committee of finance and sponsorship.

