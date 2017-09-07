Sudan Participates in Opening of China-Arab States Expo

Yinchuan — The delegation of the Sudan has participated, Wednesday, in the opening ceremony of the exhibition of China and the Arab states in the Chinese city of Yinchuan.

The Sudan's delegation has included a number of sectors representing the ministries of Investment, Animal Resources, Sudan Central Bank, the Ministry of Trade and other organizations led by Dr. Abdul-Dafe'e Abdulla, the director of Investment and Companies of the Ministry of Agriculture.

The head of the Sudan's delegation has noted to the historical relations between the Sudan and China which described as relations of economic, political cooperation and friendship, pointing to the Chinese support to the Sudan's development efforts, stressing that the exhibition would present the Sudan's investment potentials to realize the total goals of the exhibition.

It is worth mentioning that the China-Arab States Expo is a large - scale and comprehensive economic & trade conference and exhibition event approved by the State Council of China.

It is jointly organized by China's Ministry of Commerce, China Council for the Promotion of International Trade and the People's Government of Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region.

Since 2010, three sessions of China-Arab States Economic and Trade Forum and two sessions of China-Arab States Expo has been successfully held in Ningxia, which has been widely recognized by the Arab States and other countries along the "Belt and Road" with extensive and profound influence.

On January 21, 2016, Chinese President Xi Jinping mentioned in his speech at the Arab League Headquarters that China -Arab States Expo has been an important platform for China and Arab states to jointly build the "Belt and Road".

China - Arab States Expo 2017 in which the Sudan is participating will be held from September 6 to 9, 2017 in Yinchuan, Ningxia with the theme of "Towards a New Model of Partnership Featuring Results - oriented and Win - win Cooperation" for the general purpose of "Friendship, Cooperation, Development " .

Series of conferences and exhibitions will be organized in China - Arab States Expo 2017.