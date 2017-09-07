Sudan: Prof. Omer Holds Press Conference

Khartoum — The Speaker of the National Assembly, Prof. Ibrahim Ahmed Omer has revealed the volume of cooperation achieved between Sudan and Belorussia, specially, in the diplomatic field ad opening of embassies in the two countries, referring to the cooperation and coordination in agricultural, industrial, finance and trade fields.

Prof. Omer , in a press conference held, Wednesday, at the Assembly Green Hall, has reviewed the participation of delegation members and the Belarussian President keenness to strengthen his country's relation with Sudan.

He pointed out that representatives from the Central Bank and the Agricultural Bank accompanied the delegation, adding that the program includes visits and signing of agreements and memorandums of understanding between the two sides.

He said a delegation representing the Belarussian parliament will visit Sudan next October.