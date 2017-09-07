6 September 2017

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Manneh Staying to Fight for First-Team Place

By Sulayman Bah

Refugee-turned Gambian professional footballer Ousman Manneh has voiced desire to stay on to fight for his place in Werder Bremen's first team.

Ousman has been fronting transfer discussions following news that he's not in Bremen coach's plans for the new season.

Manneh had an unforgettable six-game run in the very pinnacle of German football last campaign but Bremen want to ensure his quick development and have intentions to loan him out to aid his transition to a matured player.

Overtures have come from clubs in The Netherlands, Austria and Switzerland but a loan to the German second tier looks much more feasible.

Erzegbirge Aue in the Bundesliga B were reported to have brokered a deal in principle but the monster fees the Gambian youngster is on, scuppered the deal.

Out of the blue, Israeli premier league club Maccaba Neyanya weeks ago put on a brave face demanding the player's availability for a possible loan switch where more established clubs have failed.

That too didn't work out as hoped. The closure of the transfer window now means the striker will have to play in the third with Bremen's reserves but remains strongly undeterred, insisting he will fight to return to the A-team.

'I wish to prove myself for the pros and be taken into consideration there again,' Manneh says while brooding over his failed attempt to leave on loan.

