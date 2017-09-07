6 September 2017

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Man Utd Breaks 12-Month Winless Run

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Steven Depolo/Flckr.com
By Kebba Af Touray

Sutukoba-based Man United over the weekend thrashed Barcelona FC at the Sutukoba football field.

The Reds struck twice in the second-half to inflict damage.

This, according to the team's coach, Baba Jabai is a great boost for his side and will help in his struggle to revive the team after a year of winless run.

Jabai thanked his players for their courage and steadfastness during the critical times of the team.

Coach for Barca, Lamin Trawally, said such a game is a step in the right direction in their bid to rebuild a formidable team that can represent the village in all footballing competitions at all levels.

Gambia

More Senior Civil Servants Face the Janneh Commission

"GAMICO license was Terminated and handed Over to APAM based on directives," the Geological Department Director told… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.