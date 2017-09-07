Gambia: Man Utd Breaks 12-Month Winless Run

Sutukoba-based Man United over the weekend thrashed Barcelona FC at the Sutukoba football field.

The Reds struck twice in the second-half to inflict damage.

This, according to the team's coach, Baba Jabai is a great boost for his side and will help in his struggle to revive the team after a year of winless run.

Jabai thanked his players for their courage and steadfastness during the critical times of the team.

Coach for Barca, Lamin Trawally, said such a game is a step in the right direction in their bid to rebuild a formidable team that can represent the village in all footballing competitions at all levels.