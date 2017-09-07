Gambia: Sutukoba Tourney - AC Milan Shines Over PSG

AC Milan FC and PSG of Sutukoba locked horns over the weekend in a tough and thrilling friendly encounter.

The well attended match ended 1-0 in favour of Milan, courtesy of Dawda Yaafa's controversial lone goal in the dying minutes.

The teams shared possession and created chances majority of which couldn't be utilized by either side.

The game intensity left both teams with yellow cards, especially PSG who waged an all- out campaign in the second period in their quest to balance the score sheet...