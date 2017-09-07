Kenya: PSV Operators Back New Poll Date, Want Quick End to Politicking

Nairobi — Public Service Vehicle operators want elections to go ahead on October 17 so that businesses can go back to normal.

Matatu Owners Association Chairperson Simon Kimutai told a news conference that a return to campaigns and elections following the recent Supreme Court ruling is creating uncertainty that is hurting businesses.

"If IEBC has said October 17 is the Election Day we as a business community stand with them; hold the election on that day. You are constitutionally on the right track; we want to do away with elections so that this country goes back to normalcy because we in the transport sector are suffering as well as other businesses," said Kimutai.

He said that the daily revenue collected from the transport sector had declined by 25 per cent saying that it will be critical to have the fresh poll held at the earliest opportunity to allow businesses to return to normal.

The association once again backed the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta and promised to provide free transport for the elderly and the disabled on polling day.

"We urge Kenyans to turn out and vote on that day, we will also be offering free rides to the elderly and the disabled to the polling stations on the Election Day," added Kimutai.