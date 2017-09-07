Gambia: Ajai Janneh Sacked

Foroyaa has received information that Mr. Ajai Janneh, has been sacked since Wednesday 30th August 2017, as the Chief of Kombo South District in the West Coast Region.

Mr. Janneh, who is a native of Gunjur village, has been replaced on the same day, by Mr. Lamin Darboe, also a native of the same village.

According to reliable sources from the office of the Governor of West Coast Region, the sacking of the Chief is official. The source added that the official mandate of Mr. Ajai Janneh as Chief of Kombo South, expired on Monday 4th September 2017 and the newly appointed Chief, Mr. Lamin Darboe, who was seen at the office of the Governor of the Region, began his first day in office.

When asked by this reporter the reasons behind the removal of Mr. Janneh, the source answered that he was informed at the Governor's office that Mr. Janneh was served with a letter by Government since Wednesday 30th August 2017, but could not explain the reason(s) behind his sacking.

Former Chief Janneh confirmed to this reporter on telephone that the information about his sacking was correct, when he was contacted and asked about his removal as Chief of Kombo South District. Mr. Janneh said he received a letter from the office of the Governor of West Coast Region dated Wednesday 30th August 2017; that the letter indicated that he was removed from office and his term expired on Monday 4th September 2017.

The reporter tried to contact the new Chief, Mr. Lamin Darboe, but could not reach him.