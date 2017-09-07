Somalia: Government Decides On Qalbi Dhagah's Extradition

The cabinet of Somalia on Wednesday took a decision on the extradition of ONLF commander, Abdikarim Muse "Qalbi Dhagah", to Ethiopia last week.

The cabinet initially listened to reports from the security agencies about the security situation in the country, particularly the issue of Qalbi Dhagah, who has organized a series of attacks against the country that has long been internal in the country. and his relationship with al-Shabaab terrorists.

Following the national security report, the Prime Minister called on members of the cabinet to debate, analyze and look at political and legal issues in general.

The Ministry of Justice issued a statement on the cabinet on the important legislation of the country and the former agreements signed between the Federal Government of Somalia and the Federal Government of Ethiopia.

The Council has received a copy of the Federal Government of Somalia's agreements with the Government of Ethiopia on 07 June 2015, which was signed by Somalia's JFS State Minister Mahad Mohamed Salat of the Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud.

The agreement recognizes armed groups, including al-Shabaab and the ONLF, is threatening the security of the two countries, and crossing the two countries together.

It was also signed with the Council of Ministers on 2 May 2016, which the Federal Government of Somalia and the Federal Government of Ethiopia agreed to co-operate on the fight against terrorism and terrorism to ensure the security and stability of the two countries. The agreement was signed by the Federal Government of Somalia's former Minister of Postal and Telecommunication Mr. Mohamed Jama Mursal (Geele) and Mr. Abdikarin Hussein Guled.

The key elements of the agreement were "to fully cooperate with the anti-terrorism and extremist groups, particularly the Al Shabaab and the ONLF".

After a long debate, the cabinet decides on the following:

1) The Federal Government's policy is based on co-operation in the Horn of Africa, enhances regional peace, strengthening economic, trade and security, and the Federal Republic of Somalia does not allow armed groups or terror groups to be protected make it.

2) The Council of Ministers emphasized that the individual was a high-ranking official of the armed opposition groups in the ONLF, and also acts against the country's internal and external security, co-operation with Al- Shabaab.

3) The Federal Government of Somalia is ready to play an active role in all areas of regional peacemaking in accordance with the Constitution and the laws of the country. The Somali Federal Government recognizes the role of the neighboring countries of Djibouti, Kenya, Ethiopia, Burundi and Uganda in the fight against the Somali National Army to end the long lasting peace.

4) The Council further reaffirmed the cooperation between the Federal Government of Somalia and the Federal Government of Somalia as on the 7th of June, 2015 and the May 2, 2014 agreement that addresses all issues of security and peace in the region . This agreement clearly states: "The enemy of the two Al Shabaab and the Ogaden National Liberation Front (ONLF) is a threat to the security of the two countries, to the point where the two countries cooperate together and fight together".

5) Exceptions and prohibitions within the territory of the Federal Republic of Somalia shall serve as terror groups and armed groups for the protection of the civilians and the hostages from the neighboring countries.

6) The Federal Government of Somalia will take legal action in accordance with the Charter in favor of anyone attempting to create weapons in the country or support terrorist groups in the face of acts of violence in the country and / or neighboring countries ah

7) The Federal Government of Somalia is reviewing the existing agreements signed by the previous government to supplement any gaps (if any) and conform to the country's legal procedures.