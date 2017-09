Mudug peace talks between Puntland and Galmudug Tuesday kicked off in Galkayo town of Mudug region.

Puntland vice president Abdihakim Omar Amay and Galmudug vice president Mohamed Abdi Hashi attended in the talks aimed at ending the conflict in Mudug region.

Forces from Puntland and Galmudug battled in Galkayo in late 2016, hundreds of people killed and displaced thousands in the conflict.

According to sources, the two sides will issue a statement after the talks, lasting up to three days.