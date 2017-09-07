6 September 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Two Soldiers Killed in IED Blast in Afgoye Town

At least two Somali government soldiers were reported to have been killed, and several others wounded in a deadly roadside bomb explosion in Afgoye, about 30Km northwest of Mogadishu on Wednesday.

Witnesses said a land mine blast struck a convoy carrying Somali forces driving at an orphanage camp in the heart of the town, killing 3 soldiers on the spot, while injuring several who were taken to hospital.

In the aftermath of the attack, Police cordoned off the scene near the site of the explosion, and carried out an operation, however, no arrest was reported so far.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the bomb attack, but Local security officials blamed Al shabaab for the incident, that was the latest in series of land mine assaults on Somali troops in the region.

