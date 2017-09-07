6 September 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Mbogo Challenges Jaguar's Win in Starehe

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Racheal Mburu

Nairobi — Starehe's Orange Democratic Movement poll loser Steve Mbogo is contesting the win by musician Charles Njagua alias Jaguar in the recently concluded elections.

Mbogo is seeking nullification of Jaguar's election claiming that the exercise was marred by massive irregularities.

Through lawyer Anthony Oluoch, the youthful politician claims that several forms 35A were not signed.

He has gone on to say that the parliamentary election was not conducted in accordance with the Constitution and election laws.

Mbogo claims that Starehe parliamentary election was not administered in an impartial, neutral efficient and accurate manner.

In numerous circumstances, Mbogo claims that the Returning Officer selectively manipulated and deliberately distorted votes cast in favour if Jaguar.

Mbogo claims he has evidence that there was systematic interference and manipulation of the results by the Returning Officer.

As a result, Mbogo contends that "the systemic manipulation and distortion of the results renders it impossible to determine who actually won the parliamentary seat," he says.

Kenya

Hands Off Our Staff - Polls Body Tells Parties

IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati has rubbished attempts by Jubilee and Nasa to demand changes to a proposed team to run… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.