Kenya: Mbogo Challenges Jaguar's Win in Starehe

Nairobi — Starehe's Orange Democratic Movement poll loser Steve Mbogo is contesting the win by musician Charles Njagua alias Jaguar in the recently concluded elections.

Mbogo is seeking nullification of Jaguar's election claiming that the exercise was marred by massive irregularities.

Through lawyer Anthony Oluoch, the youthful politician claims that several forms 35A were not signed.

He has gone on to say that the parliamentary election was not conducted in accordance with the Constitution and election laws.

Mbogo claims that Starehe parliamentary election was not administered in an impartial, neutral efficient and accurate manner.

In numerous circumstances, Mbogo claims that the Returning Officer selectively manipulated and deliberately distorted votes cast in favour if Jaguar.

Mbogo claims he has evidence that there was systematic interference and manipulation of the results by the Returning Officer.

As a result, Mbogo contends that "the systemic manipulation and distortion of the results renders it impossible to determine who actually won the parliamentary seat," he says.