Kenya: 7 Die in Thika Superhighway Multiple Pile-Up

Nairobi — Seven people have died after a multiple pile-up involving four vehicles on the Thika Superhighway.

According to police and witnesses, the accident happened after the driver of a lorry carrying construction materials lost control ramming into a speeding 40-seater minibus.

The driver of the minibus, police say tried to avoid an impact with the lorry using the guard rails but was pushed towards the opposite route, towards Thika Town.

The minibus then collided with an oncoming 14-seater matatu and another private vehicle.

Several other people have sustained serious injuries and are recuperating in various city hospitals.