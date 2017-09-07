6 September 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Kigali to Host Regional Gospel Conference

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Frederic Byumvuhore

Gospel artistes from within the region are set to participate in the "Overflow Africa Worship Conference" in Kigali. The three-day event will run from September 10-12 at Christian Life Assembly Church in Nyarutarama.

Under the theme "The place of worship in the local church," the conference will bring together worship team leaders, artistes and pastors.

According to Fabrice Nzeyimana, the founder of Heavenly Melodies Africa, the conference will be an opportunity for worshippers and Church leaders to discuss challenges faced by Churches, and also to see how to promote praise and worship in East Africa.

On Sunday evening, there will be a five- hour evening of worship from 4p.m up to 8p.m.The worship will focus on thanking God for the blessings He has bestowed on Rwanda.

The notable guests include the founder of Africa Let's Worship (AFLEWO), Timothy Kaberia from Kenya, Dudu Niyukuri from Burundi, Rachel Nanyangwe from Zambia, Humkay from Uganda, and Pastor David Ewagata from Kenya. Others are Rwandan artistes Aime Uwimana, Olivier Kavutse and his wife Amanda Kavutse, as well as Heavenly melodies members from Rwanda.

