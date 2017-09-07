7 September 2017

South Africa: MEC to Give Update On Avian Flu Control Measures

Western Cape Economic Opportunities MEC Alan Winde will on Thursday afternoon update members of the media about the status of avian flu in the province as well as control measures currently in place, his spokesperson said on Wednesday.

The MEC will be joined by state veterinarians and other government officials, spokesperson Bronwynne Jooste said in a media invitation.

Avian flu, also known as bird flu or HPAI H5N8, is an infection which commonly spreads among wild aquatic birds and can infect domestic poultry. It normally does not infect people and is treatable.

In August, the Western Cape Department of Agriculture confirmed the presence of avian flu on three ostrich farms in the Heidelberg area.

The farms were immediately placed under quarantine and no birds are allowed to enter or leave the affected properties.

Farms within 3km of the affected farms were also placed under quarantine.

Sixteen avian flu outbreaks have been detected across the country, the national Department of Agriculture Forestry and Fisheries said on August 15.

Ostrich and chicken meat on sale in retail outlets is however still safe for human consumption, the Western Cape government said previously in a statement.

Avian flu is primarily spread by direct contact between healthy and infected birds, or through indirect contact with contaminated equipment or other materials, the statement read.

The virus is present in the faeces of infected birds and in discharges from their noses, mouths and eyes.

