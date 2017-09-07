VETERAN fighter Paulus 'The Hitman' Moses is possibly "the fittest boxer" in the land, and will on Saturday demonstrate that he is far from being over the hill.

The former WBA world champion headlines the No Mercy VII tournament on Saturday when he faces Tanzanian challenger Said Mundi as he continues his bid for a third world title shot.

Victory for the WBO Africa lightweight champion will open a route for him back into contention for a global strap, an ambition which keeps the 39 year-old from calling time on a successful career.

"I like to fight the best [opponents] because I want to be No.1," Moses said when meeting Mundi for the first time ahead of their showdown at the Windhoek Country Club and Resort.

While the Hitman's drive is not in question, there have been signs in recent fights that he has lost some of his explosive speed and punching power which led him to the world title in 2009.

Since suffering a third career defeat after being outclassed by South African Malcolm Klassen in early 2015, Moses has racked up four victories - two by technical knockout and the others on points - against relatively inferior opponents.

His latest challenger's record of 19 wins, three losses and a draw suggests that Moses will get a sterner test from a fighter 11 years his junior.

Age will not be the determining factor in this bout, though, Moses and headline sponsor MTC's spokesperson Tim Ekandjo said.

"He is most probably the fittest boxer I have seen. He's always at the gym. The man is dedicated, and is a training maniac," Ekandjo attested.

Moses, whose preparations for Saturday's fight took him to the USA for two weeks, feels he is in the best shape of his life.

"I was born fit. I'm always ready. I take boxing as a serious business. I'm dedicated to the sport. I don't accept fights if I'm not ready," he said.

"We are going to shine. We'll give you a good show."

A confident Mundi said he too has aspirations of reaching the summit of his weigh class.

"Moses' record is impressive. I respect him, but I am an animal in the ring. I will not say what I'll do to him, come and see for yourselves on Saturday," the Swahili-speaking Mundi said through an interpreter.

"I also want to be a world champion. That is why I'm fighting a champion. I will come out [of the fight] a champion," the challenger added.

His compatriot, Said Chino, challenges Namibia's WBO Africa super featherweight title holder Jeremiah 'No Respect' Nakathila in the night's first title contest.

Chino vowed to return home with the belt around his waist.

"I came here to win. I came here to teach him how to respect people," the East African said.

In response, Nakathila said his moniker meant no disrespect to his opponents.

"I respect people, but when I'm in the ring, I don't show them respect. I do what I have to do to win," he said.

Likewise, Sakaria 'Desert Storm' Lukas intends to defend his WBO Africa featherweight title when he faces Mudde Ntambi Rabisa of Uganda in the main supporting bout.

The unbeaten Lukas will be in line for a mandatory world title fight should he win on Saturday.

"If there is one thing I can do, I can fight. I can give it, and I can take it. If he's good, it will be a good fight," Lukas said in response to Rabisa's taunts.

"It is every boxer's dream to become a world champion. But for now, my focus is on the boxer in front of me."

The Ugandan promised to dismantle the champion in front of his home supporters.

"I'm going to punish Sakaria. I'm a former UBO [Universal Boxing Organisation] world champion. I'm the king of the ring," the boisterous Rabisa said.

The rest of the card is as follows: flyweight - Jacob 'Jay Jay' Jacob v Salatiel Moses; junior middleweight - Max Iipinge v Charles Shimina; bantamweight (swinger) - Andreas 'A1' Amupolo v Japhet Amukwa; super bantamweight (swinger) - Timoteus 'Remember' Shuulula v Ronald Tamani (Zimbabwe); welterweight (swinger) - Ebenestus Mendu Kaangundue v Silas Mbandeya (Zimbabwe); middleweight - Paulinus Paulus v Felix Mwamaso (Malawi); welterweight (Six rounds) - Mike Shonena v Wilson Masamba (Malawi).